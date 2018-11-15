Houston American Energy (HUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,618,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 552,065 shares.The stock last traded at $0.28 and had previously closed at $0.24.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

