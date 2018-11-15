Howard Hughes (HHC) PT Raised to $159.00

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HHC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$141.27” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of HHC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.20. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $104.83 and a 12 month high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, CEO David Weinreb purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,961,112.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 13,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $1,711,856.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,745 shares of company stock worth $109,891,796 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 75.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

