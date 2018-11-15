Hubii Network Price Down 45.7% Over Last Week (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hubii Network has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $2,229.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00003197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00143866 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00229282 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $570.56 or 0.10146549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network launched on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,589,816 tokens. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

