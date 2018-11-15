Hudock Capital Group LLC Buys 195 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $344.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $260.15 and a twelve month high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

