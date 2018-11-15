Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €82.00 ($95.35) target price by research analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.80 ($80.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.25 ($89.83).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss stock traded down €1.20 ($1.40) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €61.92 ($72.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 12 month high of €81.34 ($94.58).

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.