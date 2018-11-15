Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $213.45 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.31.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

