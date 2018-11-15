Iamgold Corp (IAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iamgold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. Iamgold posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iamgold.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. TheStreet downgraded Iamgold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iamgold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,133. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of -0.19. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Iamgold during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Iamgold by 82.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iamgold by 201.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,098 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

