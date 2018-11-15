IBI Group (IBG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.50. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

IBG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on IBI Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IBI Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th.

IBG opened at C$4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.91, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$9.00.

In related news, Director Dale Elson Richmond sold 5,400 shares of IBI Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Also, insider Ibi Group Management Partnersh acquired 10,000 shares of IBI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.07 per share, with a total value of C$50,700.00. Insiders bought a total of 45,900 shares of company stock valued at $218,278 over the last three months.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

