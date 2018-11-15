IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,965 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 27,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $260,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 119,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $523,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.66.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $109.50 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

