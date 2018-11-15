IDEX Membership (IDXM) Market Capitalization Hits $857,171.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $428.59 or 0.07680077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $857,171.00 and approximately $1,949.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00144654 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00230907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $568.05 or 0.10179254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009964 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

