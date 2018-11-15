ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million.

IWSY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.10. ImageWare Systems has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImageWare Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/imageware-systems-iwsy-posts-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.