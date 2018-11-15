ImageWare Systems (IWSY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million.
IWSY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.10. ImageWare Systems has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImageWare Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.
ImageWare Systems Company Profile
ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.
