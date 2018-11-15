Imperial Capital Weighs in on Madison Square Garden Co’s Q2 2019 Earnings (MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.91. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $218.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $356.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.33.

MSG opened at $252.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $205.22 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 96.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 40.1% during the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 220,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,223 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 40.0% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 10.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,047,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

