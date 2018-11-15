ImpulseCoin Price Reaches $0.0010 (IMPS)

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. ImpulseCoin has a total market cap of $21,158.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImpulseCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One ImpulseCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00024537 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00018833 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00035836 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00110789 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ImpulseCoin Profile

IMPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin. ImpulseCoin’s official website is www.impulsecoin.io.

ImpulseCoin Coin Trading

ImpulseCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImpulseCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImpulseCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImpulseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

