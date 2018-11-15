Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$48.57 on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a twelve month low of C$44.58 and a twelve month high of C$62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In related news, insider Renée Laflamme bought 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,083.04. Also, insider Denis Ricard bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.80 per share, with a total value of C$103,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,122 shares of company stock valued at $265,463.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.63.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

