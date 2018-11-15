News headlines about Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China earned a media sentiment score of 0.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDCBY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 64,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,445. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China alerts:

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $26.53 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/industrial-cmrcl-bnk-f-china-idcby-earning-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.