Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of INFI opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.60. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87,357 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

