Inflarx (IFRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Get Inflarx alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Inflarx stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,087. The stock has a market cap of $709.79 million and a PE ratio of -10.15. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inflarx by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 190,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 56,309 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 138.2% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,600 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 29.4% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 258,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inflarx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.