Information Services Group (III) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on III. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 22,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,347. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $184.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 196,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,340,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 265,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at $23,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 267,872 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Information Services Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

