Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,315 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.70% of Innophos worth $32,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Innophos in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innophos during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of IPHS stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $580.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.20 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

