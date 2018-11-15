Insider Buying: AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Major Shareholder Purchases 66,220 Shares of Stock

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. purchased 66,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $337,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dowdupont Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 12th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 95,615 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $502,934.90.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 63,167 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $362,578.58.

On Monday, November 5th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 61,563 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $353,371.62.

On Thursday, November 1st, Dowdupont Inc. bought 59,057 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $341,940.03.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 58,922 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $340,569.16.

On Friday, October 26th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 56,933 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $324,518.10.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 57,069 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $322,439.85.

On Saturday, October 20th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 61,332 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $347,752.44.

On Thursday, October 18th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 64,659 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $382,134.69.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Dowdupont Inc. bought 62,370 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $366,735.60.

AGFS traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 183,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,909. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 4.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 35.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,377 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 49.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

