Insider Buying: Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG) Insider Purchases 149 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) insider Simon Beart bought 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £740.53 ($967.63).

Simon Beart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 10th, Simon Beart bought 146 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £743.14 ($971.04).

On Tuesday, September 11th, Simon Beart bought 135 shares of Blackrock Throgmorton Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £742.50 ($970.21).

LON THRG opened at GBX 496 ($6.48) on Thursday. Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 372.50 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 497 ($6.49).

About Blackrock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

