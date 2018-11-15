Insider Buying: Jamieson Wellness Inc (JWEL) Director Purchases C$19,030.00 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) Director Catherine Potechin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,030.00.

TSE JWEL traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.00. 13,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,305. Jamieson Wellness Inc has a one year low of C$17.15 and a one year high of C$27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWEL shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.60.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and LVHS brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

