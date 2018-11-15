Insider Buying: Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,780.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matador Resources stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,927. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 110.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.8% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 146.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 310,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 184,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/insider-buying-matador-resources-co-mtdr-director-purchases-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.