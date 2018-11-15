Insider Buying: SilverCrest Metals Inc (SIL) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director John H. Wright acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.21 per share, with a total value of C$32,100.00.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,490. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$3.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.64.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

