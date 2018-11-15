Insider Buying: The Mission Marketing Group plc (TMMG) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG) insider Andrew Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($37,240.30).

TMMG stock opened at GBX 55.75 ($0.73) on Thursday. The Mission Marketing Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Marketing Group in a research report on Monday.

About The Mission Marketing Group

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

