Insider Selling: Accenture Plc (ACN) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Lumb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accenture alerts:

On Tuesday, October 16th, Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $321,260.00.

NYSE ACN opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $143.68 and a 1-year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. Accenture’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus raised their target price on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,269,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,894,000 after buying an additional 55,510 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 137,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,728,000 after buying an additional 51,028 shares during the period. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/insider-selling-accenture-plc-acn-insider-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.