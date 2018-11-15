Insider Selling: Alleghany Co. (Y) Director Sells 528 Shares of Stock

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total transaction of $328,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $624.55. 1,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,609. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $549.00 and a fifty-two week high of $659.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($4.57). Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of Y. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $106,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth $190,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth $211,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

