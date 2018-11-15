Insider Selling: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Insider Sells 333 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) insider Michael J. Schall sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $84,591.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,131.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ESS stock opened at $253.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.03 and a fifty-two week high of $259.83.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $350.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 26,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

