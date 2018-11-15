Insider Selling: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) EVP Sells 74,707 Shares of Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) EVP Timothy Connors sold 74,707 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,910,584.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PBH traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 597,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,723. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

