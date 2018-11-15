Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) CFO Sells 6,391 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,391 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $563,814.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 132,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,228. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $92.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 90,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group set a $99.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

