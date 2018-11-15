Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Director Melvin Md Sharoky Purchases 8,795 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 8,795 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $137,114.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 231,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,668.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Melvin Md Sharoky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Friday, November 9th, Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 11,205 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $183,089.70.

INSM opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Insmed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,556,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,666,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 164.6% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,851,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,982 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 31.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 254,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after buying an additional 30,064 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 34.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 845,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Director Melvin Md Sharoky Purchases 8,795 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/insmed-incorporated-insm-director-melvin-md-sharoky-purchases-8795-shares.html.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.