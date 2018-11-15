Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Director Melvin Md Sharoky Purchases 8,795 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 8,795 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $137,114.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 231,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,668.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Melvin Md Sharoky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 9th, Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 11,205 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $183,089.70.
INSM opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Insmed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,556,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,666,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 164.6% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,851,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 1,151,982 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 31.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 254,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after buying an additional 30,064 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 34.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 845,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the period.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.
