Insperity (NSP) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) were down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $101.57 and last traded at $104.86. Approximately 968,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 300,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.81.

Specifically, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $4,604,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,510,191.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $113,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,565 shares of company stock worth $8,971,648. 9.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. First Analysis reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.62 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,545 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 73,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

