Installed Building Products (IBP) Shares Down 6.2%

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.98. 539,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 255,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $5,116,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,238,423.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

