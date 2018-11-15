Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,749 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Integer worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Integer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Integer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Integer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $89.79.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.95 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ITGR. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Integer to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

In other Integer news, insider Jennifer M. Bolt sold 19,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,419,284.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Mcevoy sold 21,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,666,842.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,488 shares of company stock worth $7,574,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

