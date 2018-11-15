Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Decreased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.2% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Intel by 10.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/intel-co-intc-stake-decreased-by-carret-asset-management-llc.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.