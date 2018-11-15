Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$22.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.36. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$20.68 and a 12 month high of C$27.92.

In other news, Director Peter Louis Cella purchased 10,000 shares of Inter Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,200.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPL shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Punk Ziegel & Co reduced their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.78.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

