Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.16

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.16 and last traded at $80.21, with a volume of 2862549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $80.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $5,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $222,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,819 shares of company stock worth $21,896,765. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 41,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

