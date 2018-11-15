Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $8.50 EPS

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 35.10 ($0.46) by GBX 8.50 ($0.11), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON ICP traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Thursday, hitting GBX 952 ($12.44). 1,047,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,416. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 694.50 ($9.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,204 ($15.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

ICP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,203 ($15.72) to GBX 1,506 ($19.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,215 ($15.88) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,290.17 ($16.86).

In other news, insider Kevin A. H. Parry purchased 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) per share, for a total transaction of £99,945.12 ($130,596.00). Also, insider Philip Keller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £1,100,000 ($1,437,344.83).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

