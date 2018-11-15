Internap Corp (INAP) Director Gary M. Pfeiffer Buys 10,000 Shares

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Director Gary M. Pfeiffer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,969 shares in the company, valued at $354,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INAP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 14,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,205. Internap Corp has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.24). Internap had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.65%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Internap Corp will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Internap during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Internap during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Internap by 1,220.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Internap during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Internap during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Internap to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Internap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on Internap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Internap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

