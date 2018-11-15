Intersect Capital LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 28,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

