IntriCon (IIN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IIN. TheStreet raised shares of IntriCon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IntriCon from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of IIN stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. 7,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,075. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IntriCon news, Director Philip Irving Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,558.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter worth $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter worth $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter worth $232,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter worth $270,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.