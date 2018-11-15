Intuit Inc. (INTU) Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 893,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $203,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,480.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 65.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 160.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $21,166,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $6,644,963.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $209.22 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 41.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Intuit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.29.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

