Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (OIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.13

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 3,665.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 137.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/invesco-municipal-income-opp-trust-oia-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-7-13.html.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Company Profile (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.