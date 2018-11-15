InvestDigital (IDT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,563.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One InvestDigital token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and HADAX. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $110,563.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00145163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00230591 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.99 or 0.09833839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009937 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

