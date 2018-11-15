Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for US Ecology (ECOL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL):

11/13/2018 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2018 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

11/6/2018 – US Ecology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/25/2018 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2018 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/5/2018 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/29/2018 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

US Ecology stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,271. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. US Ecology Inc has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.30%. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $692,117.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,225.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,457 shares of company stock worth $1,573,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 54.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in US Ecology by 14.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 61.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

