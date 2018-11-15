Investors Buy Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) on weakness during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $58.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $35.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.58 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH traded down ($0.39) for the day and closed at $111.23Specifically, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 72,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 66,984 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

