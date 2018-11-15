Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Andeavor Logistics (ANDX)

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,530 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,150% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

Shares of ANDX stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.63. Andeavor Logistics has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.56 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 164.14%.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 39,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $1,964,234.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,136 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 19,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $974,429.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,276,981.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,726,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,861 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,411,000 after purchasing an additional 422,790 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,842,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 440,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,358,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,955,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,943,000 after purchasing an additional 266,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price objective on Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/investors-purchase-large-volume-of-put-options-on-andeavor-logistics-andx.html.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.