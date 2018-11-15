Investors Sell Shares of Becton Dickinson and (BDX) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $41.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.97 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Becton Dickinson and had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Becton Dickinson and traded up $0.74 for the day and closed at $235.24Specifically, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total value of $1,257,606.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,750.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 16,866 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $4,007,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,055 shares of company stock worth $15,222,076. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/investors-sell-shares-of-becton-dickinson-and-bdx-on-strength-on-insider-selling.html.

About Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.