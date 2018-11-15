Invitation Homes (INVH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INVH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.61.

INVH stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. 81,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $30,846,943.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

