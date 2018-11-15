IP Group (IPZYF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IPZYF stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

